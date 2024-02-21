Exclusive: Liverpool expert names biggest surprise about Kylian Mbappe transfer saga

Liverpool FC journalist Neil Jones has commented on the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga as it finally looks to be nearing a conclusion with the Paris Saint-Germain star surely heading for Real Madrid.

The France international is heading towards the end of his PSG contract, making him a free agent this summer, and it looks like a move to Real Madrid is edging ever closer to a full agreement, with Jones also playing down links with Liverpool that have come and gone over the years.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones made it clear that the links with Liverpool never looked realistic, and his only surprise is that Mbappe’s move to Madrid never happened sooner.

“I don’t think it’s any surprise to anyone that Kylian Mbappe is heading to Real Madrid. I know there have been a few reports linking the PSG superstar with Liverpool, but as far as I’m concerned that was never a realistic option,” Jones said.

“In fact, I was in a media briefing last week in which Jurgen Klopp was asked about the chances of Mbappe moving to Anfield, and the Reds boss basically laughed at the question.”

Jones added: “I guess the biggest surprise with regards to this story is that it has taken Mbappe so long to end up at the Bernabeu. One thing is for sure, Real look like they are going to be a formidable force in the coming seasons…”

While it would have been hugely exciting to see a world class talent like Mbappe in the Premier League, it now seems highly likely that he’ll be the latest Galactico signing lining up for Los Blancos next season.