Exclusive: Liverpool admirers of three Bayer Leverkusen players, says Reds transfer expert

Liverpool like, or have at various points liked, three players at Bayer Leverkusen, according to Reds journalist and transfer news expert Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Jones explained that Liverpool are admirers of German midfield starlet Florian Wirtz, whilst they’ve also enquired about Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie in the past.

Jones adds that Edmond Tapsoba is another Leverkusen player that Liverpool have looked at, and it will be intriguing to see what happens with some of these names amid talk that Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso could be the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp when he leaves Anfield in the summer.

“There will be a lot of top clubs looking at this Bayer Leverkusen squad and seeing opportunities to land players of big potential in the summer,” Jones said.

“Liverpool are no different. They are known admirers of Piero Hincapie, and made tentative enquiries about the Ecuadorian last summer, and their scouts have, like just about every other club in Europe, been aware of Florian Wirtz for a number of years.

“Those two, in particular, are interesting cases, given their age and the high ceilings they possess. Hincapie would fit the bill as a left-sided defender – an area Liverpool have been actively looking – while Wirtz’s versatility and creativity, as well as the fact he doesn’t turn 21 until May, mark him out as one of the best young attackers in Europe.

“I think either would improve Liverpool’s squad in the summer, and I know that another Leverkusen player, Edmond Tapsoba, was liked by the Reds in the past. At 25, his best years are still very much ahead of him.”

Hincapie and Tapsoba are both strong defensive players who could be ideal to give LFC a long-term replacement for ageing stars like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while Wirtz looks like someone who would be a good fit for the way the team has played under Klopp, as well as obviously being a good fit under Alonso’s tactical setup at the moment.