Liverpool vs Luton Town confirmed team news: No Salah or Nunez in squad

Liverpool host Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday night as the Reds look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will contest the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday but it is key that the Reds don’t underestimate Luton as Man City and Arsenal are waiting to pounce behind them with just two points separating the top three at present.

Liverpool were impressive winners at the weekend as they overcame a tricky Brentford side with a 4-1 victory and Klopp has made five changes from that starting team.

Konate, Robertson, Jones, Jota and Nunez – the last three all picking up injuries against the Bees – are replaced by Gomez, Quansah, Gravenberch, Elliott and Gakpo.

Salah has not made the bench for the Reds either tonight, which will be a worry ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Our line-up to face Luton Town tonight ??#LIVLUT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2024

As for Luton, the Hatters have impressed many this season as Rob Edwards’ side have proven to be a tricky team to beat.

Their away form has not been great having picked up nine points from 11 matches but Luton will be hoping that Liverpool have one eye on Sunday’s cup final,

The Hatters were defeated 2-1 by Man United last weekend but can consider themselves unlucky not to have come away from that contest with at least a point.

Edwards has named an unchanged team for the trip to Anfield and will be looking to come away from the historic stadium with a positive result.