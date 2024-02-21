Liverpool’s injury problems multiply ahead of Carabao Cup final

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League fixture against Luton Town and the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp now has even more cause for concern after Liverpool’s injury problems multiplied.

The German knew that he was already going to be without Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcântara, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip and Ben Doak.

According to The Times (subscription required), he can now add Darwin Nunez and Mohammed Salah to that ever-expanding list.

Both are ruled out for the match against the Hatters, though Klopp will be hoping that he can have at least one of them back for the test against Chelsea, given that only Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz would be available to him otherwise.

As we head towards the business end of the season too, the amount of injuries that are piling up threaten to derail what could be a perfect ending to Klopp’s time on Merseyside.

A point ahead of Man City in the Premier League at the time of writing, they may hold a slight advantage there, however, it’s Pep Guardiola that has his best players back from injury now, after the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Time will tell just how badly the injury crisis affects the Reds in the immediate future and for the title run-in.