Major blow for Man United as Red Devils fear 28-year-old out injured for season

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have been dealt a major injury blow with Luke Shaw expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Suffering a reoccurring leg injury during last weekend’s 2-1 win against Luton Town, Shaw, 28, was withdrawn at half-time leaving Erik Ten Hag with no choice but to play Victor Lindelof at left-back.

And the Dutch manager’s problems are about to get worse after a recent report from the Daily Mail has revealed the extent of Shaw’s problem.

Set to miss the Red Devils’ last 13 Premier League games of the season, the 28-year-old is not only going to be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign but he is now also a doubt for England’s Euros, which will kick off against 16th June against Serbia.

Luke Shaw is ruled out through injury again.

Shaw’s latest injury will raise major questions over the defender’s physicality. Not only he is set for an extended spell on the sidelines, but after suffering a muscle strain earlier in the season, has already missed 16 games in all competitions.

