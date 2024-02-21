Man United and Chelsea to battle for 25-year old Real Madrid midfielder

The possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid will make the Spanish giants sell some of their players.

After months of rumours regarding his future, Mbappe has officially informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will be leaving the team on a free transfer when his contract ends this summer.

According to Spanish reports, Madrid are prepared to offer a five-year contract to the attacker. They won’t be able to match his enormous PSG salary, though.

However, Mbappe’s move to Madrid will have an impact on a number of other players.

Relevo claims that Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, would mercilessly sell one star player this summer in order to raise money for Kylian Mbappe’s wage and create room for him on the squad.

Despite being all-around excellent players, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga are in danger of being sold.

In the event that Perez chooses to let go of Valverde, Man United and Chelsea will engage in a major transfer competition, according to TEAMtalk.

Several times in the past, Man Utd have been tipped to sign the all-action midfielder, but he has pledged his future to Real Madrid. However, by placing Valverde on the transfer market, Perez would enable the Red Devils to finalise his signing in a significant deal.

But Chelsea will make a strong effort to stop the 25-year-old from signing for Man United. It was revealed in December that Chelsea and Valverde’s team had had preliminary discussions about a potential move to Stamford Bridge.