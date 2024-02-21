Manchester United’s decision-makers have all agreed that the club should make a summer move for Michael Olise.

That’s according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Red Devils’ hierarchy are all on the same page when it comes to Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Despite Olise, 22, enduring an injury-struck season, the Frenchman remains one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers.

However, given their precarious league position, should the Eagles find themselves relegated to the Championship, their talented number seven is one player who could be offloaded.

And Jacobs believes United are in a strong position to sign the 22-year-old, who is a top target, not just for Erik Ten Hag, but with all the club’s decision-makers, including new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“The only, as far as I’m aware, categorical and endorsed target, if you’d like, for the summer from the current regime and the new Ratcliffe-led ownership, is Michael Olise at Crystal Palace,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Everything else is up in the air. So INEOS are thinking more about broad positions, and the striker is one of them, for example, and they’re looking at outgoings, which may help fund the window. And then from there, once the new recruitment team is built, we’ll start to work out which ones of these other links are concrete.”

Since joining Palace from Reading in 2021, Olise, who has three-and-a-half years left on his deal and is valued at around £50 million (TM), has directly contributed to 34 goals in 82 games in all competitions.

The winger has also been linked with a move back to one of his former clubs — Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, whose youth academy he spent seven years at between 2009 – 2016.