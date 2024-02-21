Man United scouting midfielder but face strong competition from host of other clubs

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sverre Nypan.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claims the Red Devils are among a host of clubs tracking the young Norweigan midfielder.

Currently playing for Rosenborg, Nypan, 17, has emerged as one of Scandanavia’s brightest talents. Drawing obvious comparisons to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, Nypan is expected to become the next big thing out of Norway.

The Red Devils, with the help of new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, and Nypan is thought to be on the 20-time league winner’s wishlist.

United aren’t alone in their pursuit though — the Rosenborg defensive midfielder has also been tracked by as many as 12 other clubs, including domestic rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Overseas, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, AS Monaco, Lyon, Benfica and FC Porto are also showing an interest, so competition to sign the talented teenager is fierce.

Since making his senior debut 15 months ago, Nypan, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored five goals and registered four assists in 30 games in all competitions.