Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies claims about Man United’s Mason Greenwood transfer stance

Manchester United sent Mason Greenwood out on loan to Getafe in the summer and he’s performing well in La Liga, so what does the future hold for him next?

It has seemed unlikely for a while now that Greenwood would get another chance at Old Trafford, but it also seems that it’s a bit early to be talking about the club’s asking price for the 22-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, the transfer news expert explained that, despite reports about Man Utd being set to ask for around £34million for Greenwood in a permanent deal this summer, this would be decided once a new sporting director is put in place.

Greenwood may well have suitors from a number of clubs after showing signs of getting back to his best with Getafe, but whoever United’s next director is will have a big decision to make on this controversial player, who was suspended by the club for a lengthy period before being loaned out.

Discussing the latest on the situation, Romano said: “There have been reports of Manchester United setting a £34m asking price for Mason Greenwood, but they don’t have a director yet, so they are focused on building a structure and then we will see their decision on Greenwood and other transfer deals.”