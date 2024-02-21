Man United will have to pay €70m+ to land Juve’s most used player in 2023/24

If Man United want to capture their former glories under the stewardship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group, then the club are going to have to be in the mix for players that are best-in-class in their respective positions.

Though they’re now starting to put a bit of a run together under Erik ten Hag, the majority of the 2023/24 campaign has been a disaster for the Premier League giants.

So much so, that it wouldn’t really be a surprise to see the Dutchman relieved of his duties at the end of the current season.

In the meantime, he is working with the new part owners of the club to identify the players that will help get the club back to where they belong at the top table of domestic and European football.

One player that remains of interest to them is Juventus’ highly-rated star, Gleison Bremer.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Brazilian is the most used player for the Bianconeri this season with an astonishing 2,244 minutes played in 25 games.

It’s clear what he brings to Max Allegri’s side and that’s why they renewed his contract until 2028 as recently as last December.

Neither the Italian giants or the player himself has indicated a willingness to move though a price tag of €70m+ has been put on the defender’s head say the outlet.

It’s not cheap but unlikely to put United off if they can see the value in adding him to their ranks.