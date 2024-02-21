Manager claims Leeds player is very bad in team training

The way the results have gone over the past few weeks has certainly benefitted Daniel Farke and his Leeds United team.

As other Championship sides have continued to drop points, Leeds have eased themselves into second position on goal difference from Ipswich Town.

Were it not for a 95th minute winner against Rotherham, Ipswich would’ve been level pegging with Southampton who are two points below them after an unexpected loss against Hull City.

Clearly, the work that is put in now and over the next few games is going to be vital to how things turn out during the business end of the campaign.

Everything that’s done on the training pitch has to be spot on, with no mis-steps or shirking from any players.

Crysencio Summerville has to have improved in that sense, after former Leeds manager, Jesse Marsch, ridiculed his attempts whilst the American was in charge at Elland Road.

“Yeah there is a lot. In New York it was Kemar Lawrence, in Leeds it was Crysencio Summerville. Ademola Lookman maybe in Leipzig,” he said on the CBS Sports Call It What You Want podcast when asked if any players weren’t up to much in training.

“So you have to understand your players but you also have to push them and say you have to train right and it’s less to do with earning my respect and more to do with your teammates respect.”

So far this season, Summerville has contributed 16 goals and eight assists, per WhoScored, in what is becoming a fine personal season for him.

Evidently he must now be doing something right in training in order to replicate the same during matches which will hopefully lead to Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League.