Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea star “doesn’t have the football brain” to play his system

Mauricio Pochettino and his Chelsea coaching staff reportedly believe Mykhailo Mudryk is lacking some fundamental parts of his game.

The Ukrainian winger joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk 12 months ago for a whopping £88.5 million (Sky Sports) but has struggled to live up to expectations.

Starting in just nine Premier League games this season, Mudryk, 23, is clearly not among Pochettino’s preferred attacking options.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Argentine tactician feels the 23-year-old lacks some key abilities to be able to fit into his system of playing.

It’s been noted the former Spurs boss, along with members of his backroom staff, feel Mudryk “doesn’t have the football brain” required to fit, and thrive, in his playing system. There are major concerns over the winger’s end product and ability to combine the play.

Having failed to start in any of the Blues’ last three games, the Chelsea number 10 has seen his place go to Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling, both of whom have impressed on the left flank.

Consequently, there are now concerns over the 23-year-old’s Stamford Bridge future which has been echoed in a recent report from Fichajes, who claim ‘several’ European clubs have been interested in offering the Chelsea star a temporary loan move away from London.