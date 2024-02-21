Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea star “doesn’t have the football brain” to play his system

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Mauricio Pochettino and his Chelsea coaching staff reportedly believe Mykhailo Mudryk is lacking some fundamental parts of his game.

The Ukrainian winger joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk 12 months ago for a whopping £88.5 million (Sky Sports) but has struggled to live up to expectations.

Starting in just nine Premier League games this season, Mudryk, 23, is clearly not among Pochettino’s preferred attacking options.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton set price tag for Tottenham target, Toffees want to make a profit on 31-game star
18-goal striker continues to be on Arsenal’s radar, Premier League star has just signed new deal
Liverpool sound out €60m star’s representatives ahead of potential transfer

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Argentine tactician feels the 23-year-old lacks some key abilities to be able to fit into his system of playing.

Mykhaylo Mudryk in action for Chelsea.

It’s been noted the former Spurs boss, along with members of his backroom staff, feel Mudryk “doesn’t have the football brain” required to fit, and thrive, in his playing system. There are major concerns over the winger’s end product and ability to combine the play.

Having failed to start in any of the Blues’ last three games, the Chelsea number 10 has seen his place go to Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling, both of whom have impressed on the left flank.

Consequently, there are now concerns over the 23-year-old’s Stamford Bridge future which has been echoed in a recent report from Fichajes, who claim ‘several’ European clubs have been interested in offering the Chelsea star a temporary loan move away from London.

More Stories Mykhailo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.