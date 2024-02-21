Mbappe’s arrival could see Real Madrid flop move to Milan to kickstart career

Once it’s formerly announced that Kylian Mbappe will be signing for Real Madrid, after already notifying current club Paris Saint-Germain that he will be leaving them this summer, the domino effect for strikers across Europe will begin.

No club will be safe if they have players within their ranks who are either angling for a move away themselves, or who represent value – either financial or otherwise – to a potential buying club.

Of course, the immediate change that’s likely to occur at the Santiago Bernabeu is that their stylish 18-year-old Turkish international, Arda Guler, will be moved on.

The youngster joined in a fanfare last summer, Guler turning down Barcelona to join Los Blancos. That’s surely a decision he now regrets.

Given Barca’s situation, Guler would’ve undoubtedly got more game time than he’s managed at the Santiago Bernabeu. Indeed, as WhoScored report, he’s played a pathetic 25 minutes for the first-team in 2023/24.

According to Fichajes, help could be at hand in the form of Serie A giants, AC Milan.

The Rossoneri would be willing to offer Guler a loan deal, similar to the one they had with Brahim Diaz, a player who has recently returned to Madrid much the better thanks to his stint at the San Siro.