Mikel Arteta faces warnings that he might rue the decision to sell Emile Smith Rowe, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United showing keen interest in the player.

Newcastle, in particular, have been contemplating a bid for the Arsenal academy graduate in recent months and continue to be interested in securing Smith Rowe for the upcoming vital summer transfer window at St James’ Park.

Despite being an England international with three caps, Smith Rowe has found it challenging to secure a regular spot in Arteta’s lineup this season, as Arsenal contends for the Premier League title and advances into the later stages of the Champions League.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson explained to Football Insider: “He’s certainly got the ability to break back into the side. He’s been really unlucky with his injuries and he’s been in and out this season. He’s a quality player and a proven player in the Premier League.”

Undoubtedly the 23-year-old has ability to turn a game on its head, but with only a select handful of games under his belt this season it’s been a difficult time for the midfielder. One may question whether the Gunners would be better off cashing in on Smith Rowe and invest into the squad elsewhere.