More disappointment for Harry Kane despite agreement made in 2019

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane isn’t enjoying the best time at Bayern Munich at present.

Despite the former Tottenham Hotspur record holder starting life in Bavaria as he ended it in North London – he already has 29 goals and eight assists for his new club per WhoScored – his team have gone off the boil of late.

So much so that the defeats over the past couple of weeks have almost put the Bundesliga title out of reach for the 30-year-old.

Kane could scarcely have done more in his debut season in the German top-flight, and yet Bayern find themselves eight points behind unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen with only 14 games left to play.

To put this in some kind of perspective, the Bavarians have won the last 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles and Leverkusen have never done so in their history.

It would therefore be a seismic shock to see Xavi Alonso’s side lift the title should the status quo remain the same.

It’s back home in England where Kane is also suffering disappointment, however.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United relying on old boy for advice and input on the new Old Trafford
Argentina ace to be offered to Palace in swap deal for Michael Olise
Exclusive: Liverpool admirers of three Bayer Leverkusen players, says Reds transfer expert

According to the Daily Mail, an agreement was reached back in 2019 for Waltham Forest Council to erect a statue of Kane in recognition of his achievements.

Unfortunately, it’s been in storage ever since because the council can’t agree on where to put it.

More Stories daniel levy Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.