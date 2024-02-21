Newcastle facing competition from North London duo for brilliant 24-year-old Brazilian

When three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League are chasing you, then as a player you know you have something to offer, and Newcastle are attempting to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to the signing of one brilliant Brazilian.

At present, all three teams are playing a wonderful brand of attacking football that’s very pleasing on the eye.

In results terms Newcastle currently find themselves worse off out of the trio, however, their injury list over the past few months would’ve tested any team in the world to the limit.

When thinking about the project each presents, then Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are arguably the furthest along, with Newcastle next and then Tottenham, for whom Ange Postecoglou has only just got his feet under the table.

Each of those scenarios could play into the thinking of any player that could be considering a switch to the English top-flight.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta’s superb defensive midfielder, Ederson, could have his pick of the aforementioned clubs, with Man United and Liverpool also keen.

The outlet notes that any bidding for the player would have to be at least from €40m upwards, which isn’t beyond the reach of any of his suitors.

Juventus could yet tempt him to stay in Italy, but whoever is successful in landing him will be getting themselves an accomplished exponent who will make their team better.