According to reports from South America, Newcastle United scouts will be attending the Superclasico between River Plate and Boca Juniors this weekend to observe midfielder Kevin Zenon.

The Magpies are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old, with the continent proving to be a successful hunting ground for Newcastle in the past.

If Zenon were to depart Boca, he would be adding his name to a prestigious list of South American talents at Newcastle. The Argentine powerhouse recently acquired the midfielder for a reported fee of £2.5 million, just last month.

With the top flight’s three-year cycle set to renew in June, Newcastle’s decision-makers will have some flexibility in the transfer market. Pursuing Zenon wouldn’t significantly impact the club’s financial position, as journalist Martin Costa has disclosed that the midfielder has a £12 million release clause.

He further asserted that Newcastle scouts are traveling to Argentina this weekend to witness the eagerly awaited Superclasico, where Zenon is slated to face bitter rivals River Plate just seven games into his Boca Juniors tenure. A versatile player, Zenon can operate as a number 10, on the wing, or even at left-back.

If the Magpies advance in their pursuit for Zenon it could prove to be an invaluable pick-up in the summer given his relatively cheap price as well as his high ceiling.