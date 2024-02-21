Next Liverpool manager odds: Xabi Alonso clear favourite but another Reds legend priced at 20/1

The next Liverpool manager stories keep coming thick and fast, and who knows what today’s news about Thomas Tuchel leaving Bayern Munich could mean for their pursuit of Xabi Alonso?

Alonso has long been tipped as the most likely success to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield when the German tactician steps down at the end of the season, and for now the bookies still have the Spanish tactician and former Reds midfield player as the favourite for the job.

Still, it’s been widely reported that Alonso is also wanted by Bayern to replace Tuchel this summer, which could be an issue, while Tuchel’s name might also now be one to seriously consider for Liverpool.

LFC legend Steven Gerrard is also an outsider for the job, but one imagines his stints at Al Ettifaq and Aston Villa won’t really have done enough to impress Anfield bosses, even if he is one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

See below for the full odds for the next Liverpool manager from Ladbrokes…

Next Liverpool Manager

Xabi Alonso – 1/2

Roberto De Zerbi – 8/1

Ruben Amorim – 9/1

Pep Ljinders – 12/1

Julian Nagelsmann – 14/1

Thomas Tuchel – 14/1

Steven Gerrard – 20/1