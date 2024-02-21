The January transfer window saw less players than usual make moves across Europe, with one Aston Villa ace taking the opportunity to try and resurrect his fading career elsewhere.

Before signing for Napoli, Leander Dendoncker had managed just 154 minutes of action for the Midlands-based side.

On that basis a move from Villa Park was always going to be the best option for all parties.

The Serie A giants afforded him that opportunity, but it appears that the 28-year-old has already faced disappointment at his new club.

According to Het Belang van Limburg, the player was one of four new faces to join Napoli but the only one who wasn’t included in their list for the Champions League.

That’s a decision which is believed to have really disappointed the player, not to mention that he’s only turned out for 11 minutes for his new club so far, per WhoScored, courtesy of two substitute appearances against Lazio and Verona.

It isn’t clear if those decisions will make the player push for another quick move elsewhere, or whether the change of manager will ensure that Dendoncker is now given the chance to get himself a regular position in Napoli’s Serie A starting XI.