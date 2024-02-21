PSG looking to stop €130m-rated Victor Osimhen signing for Chelsea

It’s fairly clear at this point that Napoli ace, Victor Osimhen, a target of Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, is going to be sold to the highest bidder this summer.

The Nigerian hit-man has apparently made his choice for a new club, and the thought of following in Didier Drogba’s footsteps, according to Fichajes, is evidently one that appeals.

He isn’t going to come cheap for any club, however, with the outlet pushing the €130m fee that many believe it will take to prise the striker from the Italian giants.

Given Boehly’s previous expenditure in transfer windows and what appears to be an apparent determination to be top dog during January and the summer, one can expect that the Blues will absolutely be in the conversation for Osimhen – and might even consider themselves favourites to sign him.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are lurking in the shadows and with money to burn thanks to an expected departure of Kylian Mbappe, they should easily be able to afford any demands that the striker might make.

Ultimately, any transfer – if it happens – will come down to the will of the player, so it would appear that PSG are going to have to go above and beyond if they want to gazump the Premier League oufit.