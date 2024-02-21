TNT Sports analyst Rio Ferdinand didn’t hold back in his criticism of Arsenal’s lackluster display against Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup.

The Premier League side struggled to produce any shots on target before conceding a late goal in the 94th minute, courtesy of Wenderson Galeno, handing the hosts a 1-0 advantage to carry into the second leg at the Emirates.

Rio Ferdinand remarked that Arsenal appeared “a shadow of themselves” in open play following Porto’s 1-0 lead in their Champions League last-16 encounter. In an unusually lackluster attacking performance, The Gunners failed to register a shot on target for the first time in over two years.

Despite dominating possession, it was the hosts who presented the greater danger, ultimately rewarded in the dying moments of stoppage time. Galeno, redeeming himself from earlier missed opportunities, expertly curled a shot from 25 yards out in the 94th minute, securing a memorable victory and carrying a lead into the second leg.

The former Manchester United defender expressed his thoughts on the game on TNT Sports: “I said in the first half the transitions were hurting them and I thought they had good control at parts, but at this level you’ve got to create chances, get beyond teams and make keepers work and Arsenal never really got to that stage today.

“You have to approach these games right and if you make mistakes and give the ball away cheaply at this level you get punished.”