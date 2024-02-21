Real Madrid going to unprecedented lengths to acquire Kylian Mbappe

It was always going to cost a pretty penny to sign Kylian Mbappe for any interested party, however, it appears that Real Madrid are going to extraordinary and unprecedented lengths to acquire the Frenchman.

Any deal for the current Paris Saint-Germain hit-man has yet to be officially announced though as Sky Sports report, not only are they willing to make him the highest paid player in club history – quite the feat when one considers the superstars that have come through the doors at the Santiago Bernabeu – but they’re also willing to offer him an astronomical £100m signing on bonus because they’re able to sign him on a ‘free’ transfer.

Even taking the above into account, Sky still state that it’s significantly less than he’s currently earning at the Ligue Un giants.

It puts into perspective just how much Los Blancos have wanted the player, who they’ve seemingly tracked for a number of years now.

To that end, it’s no wonder that there aren’t any other clubs reported to be looking to gazump the current La Liga leaders.

As and when the signing is officially announced, it can bring to an end a ridiculous amount of speculation.

All that will then remain is to see if he’s able to dovetail into the current Real XI, given that he normally comes in off the left side – a position held by Vinicius Junior at present.