Striker on Arsenal’s summer shortlist could cost up to £51 million

Arsenal are expected to pursue a new striker at the end of the season.

The Gunners, although boasting a wealth of attacking talent, are in need of a more outright centre forward, and despite Gabriel Jesus doing a great job since signing from Manchester City, the Brazilian remains quite injury-prone.

Consequently, Mikel Arteta is believed to be in the process of identifying some top striking targets, and according to a recent report from Tuttomercato Web, the Spaniard has included Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee on his shortlist.

The young Dutchman is enjoying a fine individual campaign with Bologna after already reaching double figures across all competitions.

However, with such impressive performances in one of Europe’s biggest leagues naturally comes unwanted attention, and while former club Bayern Munich have the option to re-sign the striker, Arsenal are also in the hunt for his signature.

And deal in the summer wouldn’t come cheaply though. Bayern Munich have the option to sign the former Feyenoord academy graduate for just £34 million (€40 million) but any other club wanting the 22-year-old would need to offer closer to £51 million (€60 million), and this obviously includes Arsenal.

Since joining Bologna 18 months ago, Zirkzee, who has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 20 goals in 48 games in all competitions.