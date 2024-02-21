According to reports, Thomas Tuchel is eager to make a comeback to the Premier League once he departs from his position as manager of Bayern Munich, with Manchester United being his desired destination in England.

Despite only joining Bayern last year, the 50-year-old is poised to exit the club at the conclusion of the current season, following the announcement made by the German giants on Wednesday.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen confirmed in a statement, stating: “In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer.”

According to Bild’s Christian Falk, Tuchel is eager to have another opportunity in the Premier League, marking his second stint after his tenure at Chelsea from 2021/2022.

He secured the Champions League title with the Blues; however, he became a casualty of the managerial shift at Stamford Bridge, being replaced by Graham Potter following his dismissal in September 2022.

As per the Bild report, Tuchel has long been intrigued by the Manchester United job, although this would require Erik ten Hag’s dismissal beforehand.

While this scenario may not appear highly probable, there is English interest in Tuchel, with reports suggesting that West Ham is eager to lure him back to London.