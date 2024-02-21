Three Leicester City players could have already played their last game for the club

Leicester City are closing in on winning instant promotion back to the Premier League.

The Foxes currently sit top of the Championship table with 78 points after 33 games and are looking on course to make an immediate return to England’s top-flight after being relegated on the final day of last season.

However, despite the excitement, the squad face some changes in the summer.

According to recent reports, three players are expected to depart in the coming months and could have already played their last game for the club.

The trio include Marc Albrighton, who, after being out of favour, has managed just 81 minutes of league action all season.

Victor Kristiansen, who joined 12 months ago, has already been surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca, and is currently out on loan with Italian side Bologna.

In addition to those two, Luke Thomas is also a candidate to leave in the summer. The full-back is spending this season on loan with Premier League side Sheffield United. Although the Blades look like trading places with the Foxes next season, with Thomas out of contract in the summer, he is likely to be approached by other top-flight clubs,