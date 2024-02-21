Tottenham Hotspur look increasingly likely to sell Joe Rodon at the end of the season.

The Welsh defender failed to make an impression in London after signing from Swansea in 2020 and was consequently sent out on loan to Leeds United for this season.

And despite being a flop for Spurs, the 26-year-old has reignited his career under Daniel Farke.

Becoming one of Leeds United’s most important players this season, Rodon, after starting 29 Championship games, has been a stand-out performer and has contributed massively to the Yorkshire giants’ push for promotion.

And following what has so far been an excellent campaign, both individually and collectively, Rodon is believed to be wanted permanently by Leeds, and there is hope a deal can be reached in the summer.

“I think Rodon will be sold this summer,” Spurs expert John Wenham told Tottenham News.

“Five different managers at Tottenham have had a look at Rodon and haven’t fancied him.

“It would be a move that makes sense for all parties involved, and I believe he could fetch a fee of around £15m, which would be good business because his value was at an all-time low in the summer.

“This loan has really helped him demonstrate his quality and he has been a top addition for Leeds, so I expect that deal will be made permanent.”

Since the start of the season, Rodon, who has just 18 months left on his deal with Spurs, has featured in 33 games in all competitions. The defender has yet to get on the scoresheet but will be hoping to change that between now and May.