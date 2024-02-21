Transfer news: Barca edge over Bayern for manager, Neto to Arsenal or Liverpool, Mbappe latest & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Hansi Flick favours Barcelona over Bayern job

We’re continuing to hear a lot of stories about managers being on the move, with Hansi Flick one of the big names being linked with both Bayern Munich and Barcelona at the moment, but what’s the reality of the situation?

My understanding is that no contact has taken place with Bayern so far. The feeling is also that Flick would like to coach Barca and try an experience abroad for sure, but Barca will take some time before deciding on their new manager as I mentioned in the recent weeks. Flick can only wait on this one, but for sure he’d love to become new Barcelona manager.

And to clarify again as I did yesterday, I’m still not aware of anything concrete with Zinedine Zidane. It’s important to note that he doesn’t speak German, and while that’s not essential for the job, it’s a factor to consider.

Elsewhere, while Roberto De Zerbi is linked with the Barcelona job, we’re also now seeing rumours about who could replace him at Brighton. One name coming up is Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim. For sure, Amorim is a manager appreciated by many clubs, but at the moment I’m not aware of concrete negotiations or contacts with any club. Let’s see what happens at Brighton and their managerial situation in the summer – nothing is decided yet.

Crucial details ahead of potential Kylian Mbappe announcement

It’s now coming to the end of the Kylian Mbappe saga, but many of you have asked me in the last few days if he’s already signed his contract with Real Madrid. There have been different reports on this from France and Spain and elsewhere, but let me clarify – I respect all the reports, everyone has their own information and this is absolutely normal – from what I’m told Mbappe has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he’s not staying at the club, and then informed his teammates, but a formal contract with Real Madrid is not signed yet.

Mbappe is only in talks with Real Madrid, despite some claims that he’s also had approaches from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. My understanding is that he’s not talking with anyone but Real Madrid, though there are still some details to clarify before he signs the contract. Still, it’s only details, with the deal now really advanced and approaching the final stages.

Mbappe informing PSG of his decision to leave was a crucial moment in this saga, and again he will inform them when he’s signed his contract with Real Madrid. In that moment, the player and the Ligue 1 club will make an official announcement together. There has been no statement from anyone yet because I’m told that that will happen once Mbappe formally signs the contract with Real Madrid. They are waiting for that step.

For Real Madrid, it is not clear yet when they will announce the deal, we’ll have to see. I’m aware there have been some reports that this deal won’t be announced until it’s clear the two clubs can’t meet each other in the Champions League this season, but I don’t have that confirmed, there’s still no clarity on this until Mbappe signs his contract, but it’s getting to a very advanced stage, so time to be patient.

Pedro Neto agent already speaking to clubs

Keep an eye on Pedro Neto for the summer – in the last few days Wolves manager Gary O’Neil discussed the possibility of Neto staying in the summer, but from what I understand, it is very likely that we’ll see Neto leaving in the summer transfer window.

There will be important clubs in for Neto, and his agent is already in contact with some clubs. I can’t mention the specific clubs who’ve been spoken to yet, but for sure Arsenal and Tottenham have appreciated the player for a long time, while Liverpool also appreciated him a few months ago though we’ll now have to see what happens with them under a new director.

Still, Neto has been scouted by clubs like the ones mentioned above, and now we’ll see what happens in terms of negotiations in the next months.

In other news…

Angel Gomes – It’s a possibility for Angel Gomes to return to Premier League after impressing at Lille, where his contract expires in 2025. There are clubs from different countries keen on signing him – it’s a very open situation and I expect him to consider proposals in the summer.

Xavi Simons – PSG want Xavi to be part of their project, they include Xavi in their plan for the future. Around April or May, they will discuss their plans with the player and his camp. No talks over a new deal have started yet, so time to focus on that will be closer to the end of the season.

Mason Greenwood – There have been reports of Manchester United setting a £34m asking price for Mason Greenwood, but they don’t have a director yet, so they are focused on building a structure and then we will see their decision on Greenwood and other transfer deals.