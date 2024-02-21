Video: 20-year-old smashes ball into Luton net as Liverpool win 4-1

Liverpool have beaten Luton Town 4-1 in their Premier League clash at Anfield to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

It looked like it could be a tricky night for the home side as they went behind early in the match after Chiedozie Ogbene headed the Hatters in front after just 12 minutes. However, two goals within the space of two minutes in the second half from Dutch duo, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, made it 2-1 to the home side, before Luis Diaz would add a third.

Late on in the match, 20-year-old Harvey Elliott smashed in a fourth goal to put the final nail in the Luton coffin as Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their quest to win the Premier League.

? Harvey Elliott. What a finish on his 100th Liverpool appearance.pic.twitter.com/fB5bLf4TdS — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 21, 2024

HARVEY ELLIOTT MAKES IT 4-1! ? pic.twitter.com/5wpNYwC5Kz — snappedlfc (@snappedlfc) February 21, 2024

Pictures by beIN Sports and +Sport360.