Video: Liverpool score two quickfire goals to come from behind vs Luton, Dutch duo the heros

Liverpool have scored two quickfire goals to come from behind against Luton Town in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Reds went behind early in the match after Chiedozie Ogbene headed the Hatters in front after just 12 minutes. The Merseyside club were poor in the first 45 minutes but have put severe pressure on the Luton goal at the start of the second.

Liverpool have now turned the match around within the space of two minutes as Dutch duo, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, scored both goals in front of the Kop to make it 2-1 to the home side.

??| GOAL: Van Dijk with the EQUALISER!! Liverpool 1-1 Luton pic.twitter.com/P6X24hsyiK — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 21, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports and +Sport360.