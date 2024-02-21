Video: Luton Town stun Liverpool in opening 15 minutes, shock result at Anfield is on

Luton Town have taken a surprise lead at Anfield to stun Liverpool courtesy of a goal from Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Reds have been the better of the two teams in the opening 15 minutes of the match but it is the away side that have taken their chance.

The goal came from a throw-in in which Liverpool allowed Tahith Chong to burst into their box and shoot. That was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher but the ball fell to his Republic of Ireland teammate Ogbene and the winger made no mistake in heading it home.

??| GOAL: Ogbene opens the scoring for Luton!! Liverpool 0-1 Luton Town pic.twitter.com/1Re0ZcO1Vm — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 21, 2024

Cheidozie Ogbene’s goal to give Luton the lead at Anfield !??? What a first season this lad is having in the PL?? pic.twitter.com/Lx16ovWxBv — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) February 21, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports and +Sport360.