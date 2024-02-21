Video: Reliable journalist says Xabi Alonso prefers Bayern Munich job over Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The future of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is a hot topic of discussion in the football world at present as the Spanish coach is being lined up by two of his former clubs.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, while Thomas Tuchel will not remain as Bayern Munich coach beyond the current campaign.

Both European giants have enquired about Alonso but according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Spanish coach is fully focused on the rest of the season with Bayer Leverkusen as they chase a treble.

The journalist says that Bayern understands that getting Alonso will be difficult this summer, but goes on to say that the 42-year-old would prefer to move to the German champions over Liverpool at present.

More Stories / Latest News
Bundesliga striker reveals blow to Liverpool and Newcastle amid transfer speculation
Video: Luton Town stun Liverpool in opening 15 minutes, shock result at Anfield is on
Reporter claims Aston Villa’s record signing is frustrated with Unai Emery over lack of game time
More Stories Xabi Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.