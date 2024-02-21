Video: Reliable journalist says Xabi Alonso prefers Bayern Munich job over Liverpool

The future of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is a hot topic of discussion in the football world at present as the Spanish coach is being lined up by two of his former clubs.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, while Thomas Tuchel will not remain as Bayern Munich coach beyond the current campaign.

Both European giants have enquired about Alonso but according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Spanish coach is fully focused on the rest of the season with Bayer Leverkusen as they chase a treble.

The journalist says that Bayern understands that getting Alonso will be difficult this summer, but goes on to say that the 42-year-old would prefer to move to the German champions over Liverpool at present.