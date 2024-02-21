Watch: Lewandowski opens the scoring against Napoli marking Barcelona’s first Champions League knockout goal in over 1000 days

Barcelona have drawn first blood in their Champions League knockout tie against Napoli.

The Catalan club have been the only team to threaten scoring with the home side looking extremely poor all night. Nevertheless, the away side themselves looked to have run out of ideas until their most experienced man Robert Lewandowski stepped up and showed his class with a pinpoint strike into the bottom corner after being teed up by Pedri in the 60th minute.

That goal means that the Polish international is now third on the list of all-time Champions League goalscorers with 93 goals, a remarkable feat.

Additionally that goal is Barcelona’s first Champions League knockout goal since Lionel Messi vs. PSG – 1078 days ago.

