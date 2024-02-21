Watch: Marcelo Brozovic and Aymeric Laporte forced to be separated by Al Nassr teammates before Asian Champions League tie

Before Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League match on Wednesday, Marcelo Brozovic engaged in a heated argument with his teammate, former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

Cameras captured the Croatian saying something to Laporte, prompting another teammate, Ali Lajami, to intervene and separate them. Brozovic then turned back, leading a staff member to step in between him and Lajami to prevent further escalation of emotions.

Discussion between Lajami and Brozovic before the start of the match? Luis Castro “It's good to see the players discussing with each other. I don't like peace and these things I want to see problems”? pic.twitter.com/jHyXcfhYRI — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) February 21, 2024

Last summer, the former Inter Milan standout joined the Saudi club, alongside Laporte, who left Manchester City after their treble triumph. Al-Nassr aimed to advance to the quarter-finals against Al-Fayha, another team from the Saudi Pro League.

The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo entered the match with a one-goal lead and ensured smooth progression with goals from the Portuguese forward himself and his compatriot Otavio.

Sitting seven points behind the leaders of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal, the Champions League offers an opportunity for valuable silverware and the chance to qualify for the Club World Cup.