Watch: Victor Osimhen equalises for Napoli against Barcelona

Napoli have managed to carve out a surprising equaliser against Barcelona through star striker Victor Osimhen.

The Italian side have been uninspiring to say the least in front of their home crowd, offering virtually no threat to the Barcelona goal. And when the visitors notched in front it appeared as though this leg was going to get away from Napoli.

But a great individual piece of play from Osimhen saw him pin his marker upon receiving a pass on the edge of the box in the 75th minute, he proceeded to spin on the ball and clinically fire home past Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The goal should inspire the home team to sniff out another goal so they can take a lead over to Barcelona in a couple of weeks time.