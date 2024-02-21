“We need to look at facts” – Sir Jim Ratcliffe opens door to Mason Greenwood return

New part-owner of Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, may have just opened the door for Mason Greenwood to return to Manchester with his latest comments.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the INEOS CEO’s deal to take over 25 per cent of the Manchester club for $1.3bn has been finalised and the British businessman can now get to work at Old Trafford.

One issue Ratcliffe will have to address this summer is Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Getafe, following a controversial few years at United.

The new part-owner of Man United has been speaking about the 22-year-old and may have opened the door for a Premier League return.

“It’s a new decision to make for us. He’s a Man United player,” the INEOS CEO told Belgian outlet De Tijd via Fabrizio Romano.

“We need to look at facts, judge fairly and take into consideration what the values of the club are.

“Then we come out of that with a decision on Greenwood.”

Ratcliffe continued by saying via Fabrizio Romano: “We’ll try to understand the facts, not the hype.

“We’ll use values like is he a good guy or not, could he play sincerely for well, would we be comfortable with it, would the fans be comfortable with it…

“Then we will decide”.

Although Greenwood is a Man United player, there is no way back for the forward at Old Trafford as it would be a PR disaster for the club.

These comments are also unwise from Ratcliffe as they open the door for the controversial footballer’s return and many fans in England don’t want to see the 22-year-old step foot on a Premier League pitch again.