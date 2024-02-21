West Ham in strong position to sign Sunderland star at end of season

Sunderland are reportedly resigned to losing Jack Clarke in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Black Cats are set to see a host of Premier League clubs try and sign the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

Enjoying an excellent individual campaign which has included 15 goals in 33 Championship games, Clarke has been a stand-out performer.

However, with Sunderland struggling to reach the play-off spots the club looks likely to remain in the second tier, which would see the winger as a huge contender to move on.

West Ham and Brentford are among the sides interested in the former Spurs attacker but more sides are expected to join the race.

Currently valued at around £15 million (TM) and with just two years left on his deal, Sunderland will know they face a huge decision.

Since joining the Black Cats two years ago, Clarke, who has represented England at under-20 level on six occasions, has scored 27 goals and registered 22 assists in 105 games in all competitions.