West Ham linked with striker who Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has described as “brilliant”

According to The Telegraph’s online edition on Wednesday (21 February), West Ham have identified Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke as a top target for the summer transfer window, with the Englishman garnering significant admiration from the club.

The necessity for West Ham to acquire a striker during the summer transfer period is widely recognised, a need that was already apparent in the January window. While it’s best to move past the discussions about last month’s transfer activities, the club have an opportunity to address this need by targeting a player like Solanke in the summer.

Acquiring Solanke would not only benefit the team on the field but also assist in fulfilling the homegrown player quota. However, the Irons are anticipated to encounter competition for his signature from other Premier League clubs.

Although he hasn’t consistently scored in the Premier League throughout his career, this season Solanke has demonstrated his goal-scoring ability with 14 goals in 24 appearances.

Solanke has earned praise not only from Thierry Henry but also from Darren Bent. In December, while working as a pundit for Amazon Prime, Henry spoke highly of the striker.

The former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry is a fan of Bournemouth ace Dominic Solanke as he stated via Bournemouth’s website.

“What he’s doing right now is brilliant. Not only him but I’m happy for him because he did struggle for a little bit, now he’s looking good.”

Solanke’s ability to score both at home and away against West Ham this season has undoubtedly made the club’s higher-ups take notice of his skills.

Given the urgent need for a striker, Solanke stepping in to fill that role for the 2024/25 season could be a very favorable move for the Irons.