Stefano Sensi could still join Leicester City despite the Foxes failing to sign the Inter Milan midfielder in January.

Heavily linked with a switch to the King Power, Sensi, 28, seemed nailed on to be one of Enzo Maresca’s highest-profile signings.

It wasn’t to be though with the 28-year-old’s deal collapsing at the last hour.

However, despite the Italian remaining at the San Siro, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Leicester City reportedly remain frontrunners to land the midfielder come the summer.

During his five years with Inter, Sensi, who has nine senior international caps to his name, has directly contributed to eight goals in 56 games in all competitions.

