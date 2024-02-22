Alan Pardew has predicted that Newcastle United will encounter a significant issue once they lose Dan Ashworth to Manchester United.

The club recently placed their Sporting Director on gardening leave after he expressed his desire to join Man United and their incoming investors.

Former Magpies manager Pardew expressed on talkSPORT that Newcastle will face a ‘problem’ as Ashworth takes their confidential information to a rival Premier League club.

Newcastle aren’t just losing one of the top sporting directors, as evidenced by his successful stints at Brighton, England, and West Brom. Additionally, their rivals are gaining a significant asset.

Over the past two seasons, Newcastle have been directly competing with Manchester United for a European spot. Last year, the Red Devils secured third place, while Newcastle finished fourth.

Currently, the Magpies are still in contention for a top-four finish, but they are more likely expected to secure a spot in or around the Europa League positions. Therefore, providing Manchester United with an advantage through Ashworth is something Newcastle would strongly want to avoid.

It’s not just Ashworth’s football expertise and comprehension of club operations that Newcastle are wary of losing; it’s also the prospect of him sharing their secrets with his new employers, albeit possibly not until 20 months later.

Pardew explained on TalkSPORT: “It’s a problem for Eddie Howe, they’ve put all these things in place and the ownership at Newcastle they’ve obviously got a plan, a five-year plan or whatever it is. All those secrets Dan knows and he’ll be taking them across the water.”

Newcastle face losing Dan Ashworth to Manchester United

According to recent remarks by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United are becoming increasingly frustrated because Newcastle aren’t giving in to their desire to acquire Ashworth promptly.

The Magpies hold the power to keep him on gardening leave for the next 20 months, effectively barring him from participating in a transfer window until January 2026.

They do have the option to pay the £20 million compensation fee. However, Manchester United are hesitant to give in, as the North East club appear determined to play the long game rather than compromise on their demands.