Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. A report from Mirror via Fichajes claims that Mikel Arteta is keen on the 20-year-old midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Arsenal could certainly use more creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park. They have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity in the final third. Guerra could share that creative responsibility with the Norwegian international next season.

The opportunity to move to Arsenal will be an attractive one for him. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to compete at a high level. Arsenal have been fighting for the league title since last season and Guerra will want to win major trophies with them.

In addition to that, Arsenal are competing in the UEFA Champions League and the midfielder will look to test himself in the Premier European competition next season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with Valencia at the end of the season. If they can sign the 20-year-old for a reasonable price in the summer, the transfer could look like a major bargain in the long run.

Guerra is still quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player.