“There were people who were against it” – Player speaks out on Arsenal transfer exit decision

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has spoken out about his decision to leave the club in the summer as he made the somewhat surprise move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Switzerland international had one of his best seasons in an Arsenal shirt last term, putting in some superb displays in the middle of the park to help Mikel Arteta’s side challenge with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Few Arsenal fans would’ve wanted to see Xhaka leave after that, but he ended up being allowed to leave for Leverkusen, with Arteta rebuilding his midfield with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Speaking about it now, Xhaka admits there were some people who were against him leaving the Emirates Stadium, though he denied that his wife was someone who played a role in him moving away from London.

It seems clear that Xhaka was very happy with life at Arsenal, but simply wanted a new challenge, and few can argue with that decision now as his first season at Leverkusen is going better than many could’ve ever imagined.

Under the expert guidance of highly-rated young manager Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen are now eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and possibly closing in on their first ever title after a dip in form from Bayern Munich.

Xhaka discusses leaving Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen

Speaking to Blick about his move, Xhaka said: “Many accused me of taking a step backwards. But I never saw it that way.

“I had seven wonderful years in London, but I felt like I needed a new challenge, even though I still had a contract. There were people who were against it, but it was clear to me that I would do it.

“My wife was initially against it. It was written that she was the reason why I wanted to come back to Germany, but that wasn’t the case.

“The football there was world class, the people were great, the city was very beautiful, but as a person and as a player I wanted a new challenge. And I can’t help it if Leverkusen is close to my wife’s hometown.”