Arsenal are looking to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan and they will face competition from London rivals Chelsea.

According to a report from Fichajes, the two Premier League clubs are keen on signing the striker at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Inter Milan are prepared to let him leave in the summer.

Martinez has established himself as one of the best attackers in world football and the 26-year-old has been in spectacular form this season. He has 23 goals and five assists across all competitions.

There is no doubt that the World Cup winner would be an upgrade on players like Nicolas Jackson and Gabriel Jesus if he moves to the Premier League.

Martinez has the physicality and technicality to succeed in English football. The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea would do well to secure his services.

The Argentine international has proven himself in Italy and he could look to take the next step in his career. A move to England would be an exciting challenge for him, and the striker could be tempted to join Arsenal or Chelsea.

Both clubs will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming season seasons and they need top class players at their disposal. Martinez will not only add goals to their attack, the South American forward is equally good at linking up with his teammates and creating goalscoring opportunities.

The striker has a contract with Inter Milan until 2026 and he is likely to cost a premium this summer.