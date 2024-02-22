Aston Villa confident Unai Emery will remain at the club despite Bayern Munich links

Aston Villa are confident that Unai Emery is committed to the club for the long term, despite Bayern Munich considering him as a potential replacement for Thomas Tuchel this summer.

Emery, esteemed as one of Europe’s top coaches, has garnered admiration within Bayern Munich’s circle, particularly after his Villarreal team eliminated the Bundesliga giants from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage two years ago.

While Emery has been mentioned as a possible successor to Tuchel, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is believed to be the leading candidate at this stage. Tuchel is set to depart Bayern at the end of the season.

Alonso, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool, boasts a Bayern pedigree as a former player and has steered Leverkusen to the summit of the table this season, holding an eight-point lead over the German giants.

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery links to Bayern Munich

According to Mail Sport, there has been no contact from Bayern at this point, but Villa were aware when they appointed Emery that he would eventually attract interest from Europe’s top clubs.

The 52-year-old manager boasts an impressive resume, having won 11 trophies and achieved success in Spain, France, and England.

Despite Villa’s limited financial resources compared to the wealthy elite of the Premier League, Emery has guided the team to fourth place in the current standings.

After becoming the highest-paid manager in the club’s history with a four-and-a-half-year deal upon replacing Steven Gerrard in October 2022, it wouldn’t be unexpected for Villa to initiate discussions regarding a new contract in the upcoming months.

The club’s structure has been tailored to accommodate Emery, with allies in crucial positions and the support of co-owner Nassef Sawiris, who personally championed Emery’s appointment following Gerrard’s dismissal.

It would be a mega blow to the football club if Bayern Munich were to poach Emery away from Villa, but at this stage it does not appear to be likely.