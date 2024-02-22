Aston Villa could decide to trigger buy-back clause on in-form winger

Aston Villa may decide to trigger their buy-back option in Jaden Philogene’s contract.

The 22-year-old winger joined Hull City last summer and has enjoyed an impressive debut season so far.

Scoring eight and assisting another six goals in his first 19 games, Philogene is on fire and understandably attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

However, according to recent reports, including this one from Birmingham Live, the young London-born attacker will have the option to return to Villa Park if the Villians opt to trigger his buy-back clause.

“If they [Hull City] go up as Liam Rosenior hopes, Villa will then have the chance to buy Philogene back for a relatively small sum given the impact he has had on the league,” a snippet from the outlet’s report said.

