When Pau Torres was included in Aston Villa’s starting lineup for the journey to Fulham last week, the entire Villa fanbase collectively breathed a sigh of relief.

At last, one of Unai Emery’s key players had made his comeback after being sidelined for several months, and his return couldn’t have come at a better time, especially considering the recent dip in form.

Aston Villa clinched a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage, with Pau Torres playing a pivotal role, notably in orchestrating the attack that led to Ollie Watkins’ decisive goal.

Alan Shearer included the 27-year-old in his Team of the Week and echoed the sentiments of fans regarding the adept ball-playing abilities of the Spanish defender.

The iconic striker told the Premier League: “Villa are a better team with him in it. That was proved again with a commanding performance in the win at Fulham.”

Is Pau Torres Aston Villa’s most underrated player?

The real worth of a player often becomes apparent only in their absence, and the months Pau Torres spent sidelined made fans realise just how crucial he is to the team. The defeats against Newcastle United and Chelsea at home were arguably deserved, with a significant problem being the team’s inability to effectively play out from the back.

Had Pau Torres been on the pitch, with his knack for attracting opponents, advancing the ball, and delivering precise passes to the channels, the team would likely have performed better.

The battle for Champions League qualification is intensifying, and matches like the one against Nottingham Forest are ones Villa will hope to win comfortably. Particularly with upcoming fixtures against the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool, it’s absolutely crucial that they secure victories in these matches; otherwise, Unai Emery’s hopes of Champions League football could be in jeopardy.