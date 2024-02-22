Chelsea scouts instructed to track 25-year-old Barcelona star

Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to watch Napoli vs. Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The European knockout tie ended in a 1-1 draw with star striker Victor Osimhen rescuing a late point for the home team.

However, while the Blues’ scouts were in attendance to check in on Napoli’s prolific Nigerian, according to a recent report from HITC, they also took the chance to observe Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

Kounde, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the past. The 2022 summer window saw Chelsea attempt to lure the Frenchman away from Sevilla before losing out to Barcelona, who successfully agreed a five-year deal with the former Bordeaux academy graduate.

However, despite spending over £1 billion over the past three windows, Chelsea, led by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, are now revisiting the possibility of signing the 25-year-old.

Putting in a decent shift at right-back last night, Kounde’s performance saw him earn a 6.9 rating by WhoScored, and although Osimhen may have been the main attraction, Barcelona’s number 23 certainly did his chances of securing a high-profile move to the Premier League no harm.