Chelsea to compete with London rivals for 25-year-old star valued at €40m

Chelsea are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for the club and he has been instrumental in their impressive defensive performances this season. The German outfit are currently eight points clear at the top of the table and they are expected to win the league title.

Tapsoba’s performances have attracted the attention of Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure his services. The defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. He’s reportedly valued at €40 million and Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to pay up.

A report from SportBILD via SportWitness claims that Chelsea will face competition from London rivals Tottenham. The Blues need to improve defensively and signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for them.

In addition to that, Thiago Silva is in the twilight stages of his career and they will have to replace the Brazilian adequately. Tapsoba could be a quality acquisition for them in the summer.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up for the defender and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement. The Burkina Faso international is entering his peak and he will look to test himself at the highest level. Competing against the best attackers in the world in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for him.