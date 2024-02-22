Club now hoping Leeds don’t get promoted so they can sign their player

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Real Betis are keeping their fingers crossed that Leeds United miss out on winning promotion back to the Premier League.

That’s according to reports in Spain, which claim the Green and Whites would have a cheaper option to sign Marc Roca if the Whites remained in England’s second tier.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Manchester United player could leave Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Leeds United have completed swoop for Liverpool man
Liverpool rejected approach from Chelsea for 24-year-old last summer

The industrious midfielder joined Betis on loan last summer after a clause in his contract meant he was allowed to move on if the club got relegated. Roca is thought to be enjoying life in Spain and would welcome a permanent move. However, his future will depend on the outcome of his parent club’s season.

Despite becoming a key player for the Spanish side, Betis have yet to activate their €12 million buy-option, and that is because they’ll have to option to keep him on loan next season if Leeds fail to return to England’s big-time.

Since the start of the season, Roca, who has represented Spain at under-21 level, has directly contributed to seven goals in 32 games in all competitions.

More Stories marc roca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.