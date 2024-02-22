Club now hoping Leeds don’t get promoted so they can sign their player

Real Betis are keeping their fingers crossed that Leeds United miss out on winning promotion back to the Premier League.

That’s according to reports in Spain, which claim the Green and Whites would have a cheaper option to sign Marc Roca if the Whites remained in England’s second tier.

The industrious midfielder joined Betis on loan last summer after a clause in his contract meant he was allowed to move on if the club got relegated. Roca is thought to be enjoying life in Spain and would welcome a permanent move. However, his future will depend on the outcome of his parent club’s season.

Despite becoming a key player for the Spanish side, Betis have yet to activate their €12 million buy-option, and that is because they’ll have to option to keep him on loan next season if Leeds fail to return to England’s big-time.

Since the start of the season, Roca, who has represented Spain at under-21 level, has directly contributed to seven goals in 32 games in all competitions.