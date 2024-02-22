Crystal Palace stars Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze are likely to attract transfer interest from bigger clubs this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles trio all look like elite talents who could have fine careers ahead of them, but Palace’s struggles in the Premier League this season surely show they need to move in order to fulfil their potential.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that it’s a bit early to know for sure who’s going to be in for Olise, Guehi or Eze, despite some links with Liverpool from the Telegraph.

Guehi is the main name being linked with Liverpool and one imagines Reds fans would welcome the signing of the England international as a potential long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

Olise has also been linked with numerous big names in recent times, and Eze is another who looks like he’d fit in at any one of the big six clubs, so this looks like it’s going to be interesting to follow in the weeks and months ahead.

“There have been fresh reports about Crystal Palace stars Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi attracting interest from big clubs ahead of the summer,” Romano said.

“I expect all of them to get a lot of interest for sure. But to be honest, in terms of clubs or negotiations, nothing is clear yet, despite what may have been reported elsewhere.”

Can Crystal Palace prevent transfer raid?

Palace fans won’t be too happy reading these stories, but few can really be surprised after the team’s struggles this season.

However, there will surely be some fresh optimism now that Oliver Glasner has taken over as manager from Roy Hodgson, with the Austrian tactician looking like an impressive coach with the potential to turn this side around.

Glasner did some strong work at former club Eintracht Frankfurt and it will be interesting to see if he can perhaps improve Palace’s fortunes and then persuade these big names to stay a little longer.