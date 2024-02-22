Dana White hints Santiago Bernabeu could be used to host UFC event

Georgian mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria wants to fight at Real Madrid’s home stadium.

The Santiago Bernabeu stadium, home to the Los Blancos, boasts a whopping 80,000 capacity, and Topuria, the UFC’s new featherweight champion, would like nothing more than to fight in front of a jam-packed Spanish crowd.

Stunning fans after beating Alexander Volkanovski via a second-round knockout last weekend at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California, 27-year-old Topuria has become the UFC featherweight division’s sixth-ever champion.

And now preparing for his first title defence, Topuria, who was born in Halle Westfalen, Germany, is eyeing a mammoth event, and Dana White is open to the suggestion.

The UFC president, who spoke to reporters recently, admitted he likes the idea of his company holding an event at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After learning the iconic stadium can host indoor events, White, when asked if he’d consider granting Topuria his wish, as quoted by Madrid Zone, said: “Sounds good, I like it.”

The Santiago Bernabeu, which was first built in 1947, not only hosts Real Madrid’s home matches but also hosts American Football matches and music concerts. US superstar Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform to a sold-out crowd on 30 May 2024.